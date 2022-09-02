Bipasha Basu poses during new photo shoot while expecting

Bipasha Basu has been showing off her growing belly on social media.

She and husband Karan Singh Grover announced her pregnancy last month.

Bipasha shared a fresh photo from her photoshoot on Instagram on Friday.

Bipasha Basu posed in a black dress for her new photoshoot. She and her husband Karan Singh Grover announced her pregnancy last month.

Actress Bipasha Basu revealed her pregnancy on Instagram last month. Since then, she has been posting on social media, including Instagram Reels that show off her growing belly and other images from her pregnancy photoshoots.

She uploaded a fresh photo from her shoot on Friday, showing her posing for photos while donning a translucent black outfit.

Sharing the photos, Bipasha wrote, “Magical feelings. Difficult to express in words.” Bipasha also added the hashtags, #mypregnancyjourney #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”

One fan commented, “It’s magical for us to be part of this journey with you. Big Fan. Take care & eat all your cravings.” Another one said, “Heavenly glow.” While one said, “You look like a Greek Goddess,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three.”

In a recent interview, Bipasha recalled the time when she found out about her pregnancy. “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this,” she said. In another one, she said that the couple hopes to have a girl child.