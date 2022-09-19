Bipasha Basu satisfies sweet pregnancy cravings with jalebi

Bipasha Basu recently used jalebi to sate her cravings throughout pregnancy.

As she continues to inform her fans about her pregnancy journey, she offered a glimpse of her jalebi on Instagram.

Bipasha shared a brief video of herself chowing down on some jalebis.

Bipasha shared a brief video of herself chowing down on some jalebis. She was wearing a casual attire, so it appeared like the film was shot at her home. “Finally some sugar craving,” wrote the actor while Jason Derulo and Tesher’s hit song Jalebi baby played in the background.

In 2016, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover became husband and wife. After much speculation, she revealed last month that they are expecting their first child together. She wrote on social media, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she wrote.

Additionally, Bipasha posted some images from her pregnancy picture shoot with Karan. She was given the Shaad, a traditional Bengali baby shower, earlier this month. Her and Karan provided many peeks of the ceremony’s routine, in which soon-to-be mothers are treated to their favorite foods, luxuries, and gifts. According to reports, the actor will arrive in December 2022.

The last time we saw Bipasha was in MX player’s Dangerous. She made her OTT debut in the same series as Karan Singh Grover. She has not yet made her next projects public.