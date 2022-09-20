Black Panther 2 pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, little sister of T’Challa/Black Panther.

He passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

The role of Black Panther has not been recast.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to Letitia Wright, who portrays Shuri, the younger sister of T’Challa, pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Wright admitted that it was difficult for her to return to filming after learning that her on-screen brother wouldn’t be there during an interview on The Playlist Podcast Network.

“It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months.”

Wright outlined the significance of the late actor in persuading filmmaker Ryan Coogler to continue the franchise.

“The confidence that Ryan [Coogler] felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan.”

In closing, Wright said, “I can’t wait for you guys to see the film and how we honoured Chad in a beautiful way.”

Advertisement

T’Challa, the movie’s main character, was portrayed by Chadwick Boseman.

The actor lost his battle with colon cancer in 2020. The brother and sister combination who appeared on film got along well.

When she learned of Boseman’s loss, Wright even gave him a lovely and heartbreaking tribute.

This choice was decided early on, and the part of the Black Panther has not been recast.

In the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda is seen lamenting the death of Wakanda’s ruler. She declares with great force, “The king is dead. The Black Panther is gone. They have lost their protector.”

Also Read Disney considers delaying release of Black Panther 2 in theaters Disney may never be released in theatres in France. The reason cited...