Blackpink and BTS fans “no longer” worry about the V-Jennie dating rumor?

The most talked-about trending subject in the K-pop business right now is the alleged romance between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’s V.

After a photo of Jeju went viral online earlier in May, relationship rumours about Jennie and V began to circulate.

The public then had access to further pictures of the two in August. They displayed the couple socializing in locations such as V’s estate and Los Angeles, among others.

In response to the BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie controversy, ARMYs and BLINKs collectively expressed their dissatisfaction and concern while asserting that “they no longer care anymore.”

Fans aren’t concerned about whether BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are dating, all they want is for the rumors to end and for attackers to cease invading their privacy by disclosing personal information and private photographs.

Here are some fan’s tweets on the dating rumors:

