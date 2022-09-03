Blackpink and BTS fans “no longer” worry about the V-Jennie dating rumor?

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s controversy.

A photo of Jeju went viral online earlier in May.

The public then had access to further pictures of the two in August.

The most talked-about trending subject in the K-pop business right now is the alleged romance between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’s V.

The public then had access to further pictures of the two in August. They displayed the couple socializing in locations such as V’s estate and Los Angeles, among others.

In response to the BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie controversy, ARMYs and BLINKs collectively expressed their dissatisfaction and concern while asserting that “they no longer care anymore.”

Fans aren’t concerned about whether BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are dating, all they want is for the rumors to end and for attackers to cease invading their privacy by disclosing personal information and private photographs.

Here are some fan’s tweets on the dating rumors:

I do not give one fuck whether jennie and taehyung are dating or not cuz its THEIR right. What I am mad about is their privacy being invaded, Jennie being stalked and having her address leaked, her ig and now Icloud hacked too. Y’all need to respect their privacy please — Ash⁷ (@SoTired0fThis) September 2, 2022

literally jennie and taehyung dating is the least worries no one should care anymore but jennie’s icloud getting hacked and their privacy being invaded now that’s the biggest concern Advertisement — jennierubyjane (@donna077dmr) September 2, 2022

I’ve never seen an idol get harassed & have their privacy violated as much as jennie. her whole life is getting aired out and YG are silent & not doing anything. idc if it’s real or edited this is invasion of privacy /or defamation at least release a statement & protect your idol — JOY DAY (@rhanyrae) September 1, 2022

