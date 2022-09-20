BLACKPINK is winning hearts with their mind-blowing performance

Blackpink rocked the stage at ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 20.

The performance was to support their most recent album BORN PINK.

The band will perform on the album’s title song as well as the late-night talk show.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK is incredible performance of the song’s title track at Jimmy Kimmel Live is going viral.

With their stunning performance of their freshly released hit title track, the korean band rocked the stage.

On September 20, the girl group made an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and presented a stunning rendition of the mega-hit song to support their most recent album BORN PINK.

In the performance, all four members of the ensemble were dressed in hip and fashionable looks.

The band will perform on the album’s title song as well as the night show, the band’s management company, YG Entertainment, previously said.

The unfamiliar, Jimmy Kimmel is the creator and host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, an American late-night talk programme that airs on ABC.

Advertisement

Previously, K-pop sensational girl group BLACKPINK album Born Pink sales reached an all-time high in the first of release

Also Read