BLACKPINK reveals poster of upcoming song ‘Shut Down’

BLACKPINK’s YG Entertainment unveiled the cover art for their next song Shut Down.

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, the four members of BLACKPINK, may be seen looking fierce while sporting stylish athleisure.

On September 16, 2022, they will release their second studio album in its entirety, titled Born Pink.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, September 6, YG Entertainment BLACKPINK unveiled the cover art for their next song Shut Down.

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, the four members of BLACKPINK, may be seen looking fierce while sporting stylish athleisure.

A very different vibe than their previously released song Pink Venom from the upcoming album Born Pink can be heard in the most recent Shut Down title poster.

On September 16, 2022, BLACKPINK will release their second studio album in its entirety, titled Born Pink.

Pink Venom, meanwhile, shot to the top of the iTunes charts within hours of its release in 75 different countries. It also topped the US Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Charts.

Advertisement

Additionally, it received rankings of 22 and 2, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Charts and 2 on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart.

Also Read Pink Venom by BLACKPINK reaches another milestone on the UK iTunes chart BLACKPINK's pre-release song Pink Venom successfully maintained its position in the top...