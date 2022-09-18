Blake Lively freaked out, Paparazzi were waiting outside her house

Blake Lively is expecting their fourth child, with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Recently, she released unguarded photos of her growing baby belly while criticizing the paparazzi.

The actress and her daughters were terrified by the media, so she included a lengthy statement with the images pleading for them to leave her alone.

She said: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them.”

“And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love!,” she signed off by writing this.

In the photographs, Blake Lively looks stunning as she shows off her baby bulge.

Her husband Ryan Reynolds, sister Robyn Lively, and friend and musician Taylor Swift are also visible in the images.

Robyn Lively, her sister, remarked on the post shortly after it was uploaded “Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you and I hope these A-holes back off.”

Writes Gigi Hadid, “U da best B !”

“I’m so sorry. Proud of you for owning your power and protecting your personal life. Cheers to a party of 6- it’s so amazing and crazy and fun!,” while a fan wrote this.

Check out her latest post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The Gossip Girl star made headlines when she showed off her growing baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit while wearing a gold sequin outfit.

James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, are the parents of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ three daughters. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wed in 2012.

