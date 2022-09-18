Blake Lively shares some candid photos with her baby bump

Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

She shared ten photos of herself, including one with Reynolds and another with Taylor Swift.

The pictures were shared out of frustration as the paparazzi were swarming outside her house

Advertisement

Blake Lively posted some candid images of her fourth pregnancy.

The Gossip Girl actor, on the other hand, did it out of frustration. Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared ten photos of herself, including one with Reynolds and another with Taylor Swift.

She tweeted some personal moments from her pregnant journey because the paparazzi were swarming outside her house.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” wrote The Shallows star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Advertisement

Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]. Much love! Xx.”

Under the photo, friends and family sent the mom-to-be love and support which included Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among others.

Robyn Lively, Blake’s elder sister, expressed that she felt angry that her little sister had to share personal pictures to regain her privacy.

“Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you [hearts] and I hope these A-holes back off.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds already have three children: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Also Read Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are “Hoping for a Boy” Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. The couple...

Advertisement