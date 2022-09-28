Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • “Blonde” is criticized for missing out details about Marilyn’s life
“Blonde” is criticized for missing out details about Marilyn’s life

“Blonde” is criticized for missing out details about Marilyn’s life

Articles
Advertisement
“Blonde” is criticized for missing out details about Marilyn’s life

“Blonde” is criticized for missing out details about Marilyn’s life

Advertisement
  •  ‘Blonde’ has drawn criticism for leaving out important facts from Marilyn Monroe’s life.
  • Including her struggle with endometriosis.
  • Director Andrew Dominik even called the film ‘salacious’.
Advertisement

“Blonde”, a Netflix film, has drawn criticism for leaving out important facts from Marilyn Monroe’s life, including her struggle with endometriosis.

The film is a reimagining of the same-titled novel by author Joyce Carol Oates, published in 2000. The film received a lot of criticism after its initial screening at the Venice Film Festival.

“scenes in Blonde [are] said to be sexist, exploitative and invasive (with rape, forced abortion and abuse featuring throughout), the pain endured in her short life is being pored over for entertainment purposes again. In fact, director Andrew Dominik even called the film ‘salacious’, adding he wasn’t ‘concerned with being tasteful’ when depicting Monroe’s life,” according to Cosmopolitan.

Helen Wilson-Beevers said that the portrayal of Monroe in the film was not favourable in her review of it for the magazine, “But in addition to the much-loved star’s glamorous signature style and inimitable features, people have also long since been fixated with Monroe’s suffering. She also remains objectified 60 years after her premature death.”

Beevers also brought up a crucial point that had been utterly overlooked. “There is also one hugely significant detail which is regularly overlooked when talking about Monroe. This is that she is believed to have lived with severe endometriosis.”

Beever continued by saying that given the medical condition Monroe had at the time, she would have been subjected to even more primitive treatment.

Advertisement

The actress would have been traumatised by the medical misogyny and the physical and psychological suffering caused by the disease because she was always in the public eye.

she asks the readers, “…isn’t it about time we offered Monroe some respect and validation when it comes to the psychological impact of her traumatic medical history?”

The author concludes, “Marilyn Monroe’s image is inextricably linked with pop culture and perhaps that’s why so many have tried to take a figurative piece of her.

But when doing that, we must recognise the extent of her lived reality. We owe this empathy and care both to the memory of Monroe and the millions of other women with endometriosis who are unwittingly emulating that painful part of the star’s life.”

Also Read

Ana de Armas shines in gold at the ‘Blonde’ premiere
Ana de Armas shines in gold at the ‘Blonde’ premiere

Ana de Armas attended the premiere of Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kubra Khan's new video goes viral on social media
Kubra Khan's new video goes viral on social media
Naseem Vicky and Qaiser Piya's car accident
Naseem Vicky and Qaiser Piya's car accident
Prince Harry's memoir won't harm the monarchy: Royal author
Prince Harry's memoir won't harm the monarchy: Royal author
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet reveals second daughter's name
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet reveals second daughter's name
Tabish Hashmi says he sees gun fights openly in the streets
Tabish Hashmi says he sees gun fights openly in the streets
Blake Lively jokes about how her pregnancy bump is developing
Blake Lively jokes about how her pregnancy bump is developing
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story