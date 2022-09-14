Advertisement
Edition: English
Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan praises photoshoot of his son Aryan Khan

Articles
Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan praises photoshoot of his son Aryan Khan

  • Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan praises photoshoot of his son Aryan Khan.
  • Aryan Khan just shot for his debut commercial campaign.
  • The session gained popularity on social media as Aryan Khan posted images on his Instagram page
Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, praised his son Aryan Khan’s recent commercial photo session.

As per magazine statement on September 13 that Aryan Khan just shot for his debut commercial campaign.

The session gained popularity on social media as Aryan posted images on his Instagram page, and it was adored by fans.

 

One may see Aryan leaping from a table.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, tweeted a picture of their baby Aryan with the caption, “Onwards and upwards…my boy.”

In reply, SRK posted a picture of himself from the film with the comment, “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy.”

King Khan shared a picture of him leaping from a pipe in the 2004 film Mein Hoon Na.

