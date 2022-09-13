Boris Johnson provides an insider’s account of Queen’s health

Advertisement
Edition: English
Boris Johnson provides an insider’s account of Queen Elizabeth’s health

Articles
  • Boris Johnson reflects on his final meeting with the Queen, 48 hours before her death.
  • Former British Prime Minister says she was ‘bright’ and ‘focused’ on her duties.
  • Reflects on how ‘incredible’ it was that her sense of duty had kept her going.
Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister, is reflecting on his final meeting with the Queen.

Mr Johnson told the BBC in a recent interview that the deceased was ‘bright’ and ‘focused’ on her duties when she met him 48 hours before her death.

He said: “The last audience I had with her – one of the reasons it was so shocking on the 8th, to hear about her death – was because in that audience, she had been absolutely on it.

“Just two days before her death. She was actively focused on geopolitics, on UK politics, quoting statesmen from the 1950s, it was quite extraordinary.

“She seemed very bright, very focused.”

Mr Johnson did reflect, however, that the Queen was “clearly not well”.

He added: “I think that was the thing that I found so moving when I heard about her death, when we all heard about her death on Thursday, two days later.

“I just thought how incredible that her sense of duty had kept her going in the way that it had.

“Given how ill she obviously was, how amazing that she should be so bright and so focused. So it was a pretty emotional time,” noted Mr Johnson.

