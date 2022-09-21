Brad Pitt debuts sculptures at an Art Museum in Tampere

Brad Pitt debuts as an artist at Finland’s Sara Hildén Art Museum.

His works include ceramics and sculptures by Nick Cave of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds fame.

The Oscar winner picked up the hobby after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt has debuted as an artist The presentation of the 58-year-old actor’s creations at Tampere, Finland’s Sara Hildén Art Museum was a welcome surprise. The exhibition in Finland, which now features ceramics and sculptures by Pitt and Nick Cave of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds fame, was originally intended to feature just the creations of British artist Thomas Houseago. Houseago, though, succeeded in getting the museum to exhibit pieces by Nick Cave and Brad Pitt as well.

Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago,” the Sara Hildén Art Museum shared in a statement. Attending a pre-opening event last week, Finnish media reported, via Associated Press, that both Brad and Nick acknowledged they were excited and nervous about presenting their art in public for the first time.

Amongst Pitt’s nine works is a house-shaped structure moulded in clear silicon, shot with bullets and a plaster panel, depicting a shooting scene. Interestingly, the Oscar winner picked up the hobby of making ceramic art following Brad Pitt’s tumultuous (and ongoing!) divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017. While speaking with YLE, Pitt revealed that his work was about “self-reflection.” Lamenting on his past failed relationships, the Babylon star confided, “It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit? It was borne out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and… taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.” Pitt has had two highly-publicised divorces from Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

On the other hand, Nick Cave produced 17 ceramic figures which depict the life of a devil: “I wanted to do a devil because it was red. And I like the colour of red glaze. Eventually, I decided to make the life story of the devil itself. For me, personally, it speaks into something about the idea of forgiveness or the need to be forgiven. It’s a very personal work for me.”

The exhibition opened on September 18, Sunday, and will run through January 15, 2023.

Also Read Ocean’s movie starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon will hit theatres As they have apparently decided to work together in the upcoming Ocean's...

Advertisement