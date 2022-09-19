Brad Pitt displays his first artwork at Finland’s Gallery

Brad Pitt made his artistic debut at an exhibition in Finland.

His first sculptures were on display at the Sara Hilden Art Museum.

Artist Thomas Houseago and musician Nick Cave also contributed pieces to the exhibition.

The artist Thomas Houseago and musician Nick Cave also contributed pieces to the exhibition titled We, which the Fighters Club actor had nine entries in, according to source.

DeBranne Treu, a friend of the Bullet Train actor, attended the exhibition and posted about it on social media.

A house-shaped structure, a bronze box the size of a coffin with hands, feet, and faces breaking through the framework, and a plaster wall-hanging sculpture titled Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time were among the images of Pitt’s work that Treu shared on Instagram stories.

The actor has made a number of wooden Candle Holders For Loved Ones and displayed them.

The 58-year-old remarked during a speech at the exhibition’s launch, “For me, it’s about self-reflection. It was born out of ownership over what I call a radical inventory of the self. And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

The Academy Award winner apparently started making ceramics after divorcing Angelina Jolie in 2017. In Los Angeles, the actor also maintains a studio for sculpture.

Pitt and Ocean 13 co-star George Clooney are scheduled to collaborate on a brand-new, as-yet-untitled film project.

