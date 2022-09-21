Brad Pitt : His artwork highlights his previous relationship mistakes

He said it was “born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self”.

He has reportedly been creating art since his messy breakup from Angelina Jolie.

With whom he share six kids.

Brad Pitt discussed the sources of inspiration for his most recent pieces, which he debuted at the Finland’s Sara Hilden Art Museum.

The Bullet Train actor claimed in an interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE that his work is influenced by his personal experiences from previous relationships.

“It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” said the actor.

Pitt continued, “It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

The actor displayed nine pieces of “self-reflection” at the museum, including a structure in the shape of a house and a bronze box the size of a coffin that had hands, feet, and faces poking through the surface.

“Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time” is the title of a plaster wall-hanging sculpture that the Oscar winner additionally displayed.

Since his contentious split from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six children, Pitt is said to have started making ceramic artwork.

