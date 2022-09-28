‘Brahmastra’ continues to thrill at the box office on its third Tuesday

Brahmastra good business has largely come from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

The movie has made over Rs. 50 crore in Delhi and Rs. 60 crore in Mumbai.

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, continued to perform well on its third Tuesday earning Rs. 1.65 crore net. The movie’s overall budget now stands at Rs 217 crore. By the end of this Friday, it is anticipated that the movie will have earned more than Rs 220 crore.

There have been respectable theatre attendances as a result of Cinema Day and the celebratory atmosphere of Navratri, and the movie is anticipated to perform well for the remainder of this week.

However, considering how well “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is doing in advance bookings, “Brahmastra” may be in for some stiff competition this week.

On Ranbir’s birthday, the ‘Shiva theme’ from the movie Brahmastra was released by its producers. Posted by Ayan Mukerji on Instagram, “SHIVA THEME Feels right to be launching this today on Ranbir’s/our Shiva’s Birthday… His theme from Brahmāstra! Fire. Intensity. Spirituality. Hope you enjoy it!”

It remains to be seen whether Ranbir’s birthday would boost the movie’s box receipts further.

