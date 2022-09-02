Brahmastra event cancels just hours ago, fans demand apology

The massive pre-release ceremony for Brahmastra in Hyderabad with Jr. NTR was cancelled hours before it was scheduled to start.

The event was postponed owing to “unforeseen circumstances,” the organisers told HT.

According to sources, the event was not given the police’s OK.

According to sources, the event was not given the police’s OK. In advance of Ganpati Visarjan, Hyderabad Police sent out officers throughout the city. However they were unable to send enough for the major celebration. According to sources, a political protest scheduled for tomorrow in the city may also be contributing to the police force’s overstaffing.

The film’s stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as the director Ayan Mukerji and Jr. NTR from RRR, were all scheduled to attend the event in Ramoji Film City. After all the hoopla, fans were disappointed that they were unable to see their favourite idols.

Jr. NTR’s fan clubs have started tweeting to tell the crowd of people at Ramoji Film City to leave.“Go back safely @tarak9999 fans! We need official apologies from the production house and the organizers of the event,” , according to a tweet.

Ayan Mukerji, a director, published a beautiful Instagram image last week with the comment, “NTR for BRAHMASTRA. “Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmastra’s Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie’s biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmastra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe #brahmastra.”

Part One of the Brahmastra One of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year is Shiva. The movie, which has been repeatedly postponed, is now scheduled to open in theatres on September 9, 2022.