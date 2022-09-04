Brahmastra is the only Bollywood entry to sizzle reel shown in USA

It’s been revealed that the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt movie, which will debut on September 9, has accomplished yet another feat.

Disney feature Brahmastra in this video proves how much the head honchos in the USA are looking forward to this film.

On Friday, September 16, India will celebrate National Cinema Day. Tickets are available for Rs. 75 on this day at all major multiplex chains.

Advertisement

Brahmastra is becoming more and more popular every day. It has sold more than 50,000 tickets in India, which is impressive given that the movie’s release is still five days away. It appears to have started a vogue even abroad. A few days ago, a news broke out that the movie’s advance booking has begun in the USA more than 10 days before its premiere, including in some unconventional locations.

Also Read Karan Johar views on Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra’s release Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is one...

#Brahmastra – Part One: ShivaBREAKING: Brahmastra is the ONLY Indian film in the sizzle reel shown in the USA theatres on National Cinema Day; shared space alongside Avatar: The Way Of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

And now it’s been revealed that the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt movie, which will debut on September 9, has accomplished yet another feat. On Saturday, September 3, the USA observed “National Cinema Day.” And as part of the festivities, viewers were treated to a pre-show sizzle reel that ran for 4 minutes and 50 seconds. Which featured trailers for more than 30 upcoming movies from various studios. And the only movie from India to participate was Brahmastra!

The complete list of the 33 movies that make up the sizzle reel was released by Deadline. Disney, a reputable studio, contributed 9 movies to this compilation, including Brahmastra as well as blockbusters like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar 2: The Way of Water. The other biggies Brahmastra shared space with the video are Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Black Adam, The Woman King, Bones And All, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Don’t Worry Darling, etc.

Also Read Makers of Brahmastra are facing Rs 1.50 crore loss after last-minute cancellation Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh...

Advertisement

An industry expert said, “This speaks volumes of the excitement that Brahmastra has generated worldwide. For Disney to feature Brahmastra in this video proves how much the head honchos in the USA are looking forward to this film. It’s no surprise that they are releasing it widely in North America.”

On September 3, which was designated National Cinema Day, 3000 theatres in the United States offered tickets for just $3. (Rs. 240 approx). On the same day, a similar ceremony was also held in the United Kingdom. On Friday, September 16, India will celebrate National Cinema Day. Tickets are available for Rs. 75 on this day at all major multiplex chains. The promotion will be available on IMAX and 4DX screens as well.