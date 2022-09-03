Brahmastra new promo released, shows intense fight

Ayan Mukerji and his magnum opus Brahmastra is all set to release in a couple of days.

The team along with Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were present in Hyderabad for a pre-release event.

Everyone is focused on Ayan Mukerji and his masterpiece Brahmastra which is good to go to deliver in two or three days.

The group alongside Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were available in Hyderabad for a pre-discharge occasion and it got all the spotlight.

The commencement has proactively started and consistently Ayan is letting new clasps out of the film to get the fervor levels of the fans higher.

Today he shared one more trailer of the film and it is far superior than the first for certain eye-getting scenes.

The trailer starts with the malevolent powers meeting up to get the Brahmastra. We can hear Mouni Roy looking for favors from Brahmadev to get the Brahmastra.

Then comes Amitabh Bachchan who behaves like an ideal master to Ranbir Kapoor and makes him mindful of the result in the event that the shrewd power gets the Brahmastra.

The new promotion makes them stun scenes which we bet will get you eager to watch the film in the theater. The new promotion likewise has some extreme scenes.

As Brahmastra is approaching the delivery date, the producers are making a point to keep the energy high.

As of late, Karan Johar dropped another video on his Instagram handle highlighting Vanar Astra.

In the short clasp, we can see Vanar Astra in a battle scene.

Sharing the post, Karan subtitled it, “The extraordinary power of Vanarastra will unfold in just 8 days!”. Soon after he shared the post, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans flooded the comment section. A fan commented, “Sharukh Khan…killing it,” while one more expressed, “This is SRK, trailed by fire emojis.

For the people who don’t have any idea, half a month prior, a clasp became a web sensation on the Internet.

The clasp showed a front facing shot of SRK, bowing with his arms opened wide, joined with film of the Vanar Astra – a shining primate like outline – from the film.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and delivered by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy leading the pack. The film is scheduled to stir things up around town on September 9.

