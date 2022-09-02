Brahmastra new video confuses fans of the actor in it

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will debut on September 9.

A fresh trailer for the upcoming movie was unveiled on Friday.

Fans questioned whether Ranveer Singh was the role because the video doesn’t reveal his face.

The footage, which was captured at night, shows a man standing while four things from the sky descend and affix themselves on his arm. Fans began speculating in the post’s comments section. “It’s Shah Rukh Khan,” one guy wrote. In response, one person stated, “Shah Rukh of Ashoka was the same,” while another person stated, “It gives me Ra. One feels.” “It seems like Ranveer Singh to me,” one person remarked. One person remarked, “I am going to pass out if it’s Ranveer,” along with a shocked face emoji.

There were rumours regarding Brahmastra’s possible inclusion of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh last month. A source said: “No doubt, it will be a casting coup if Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are in one film! However, it will be important to maintain that each has integral parts. As for their roles, Alia and Ranbir will be seen as their respective characters from Brahmastra Part 1, and will have stories that run parallel to each other.”

The main characters of Shiva and Isha in the mythology-based fantasy trilogy Brahmastra are played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia. Professor Arvind Chaturvedi, who is referred to as “the knowledgeable leader who holds the Prabhastra: The Sword of Light,” will be portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. However, an archaeologist will be played by Nargarjuna. The movie’s antagonist will be Mouni Roy. Ayan Mukerji is the director, and the movie debuts on September 9.