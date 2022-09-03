Brahmastra records promising start with advance bookings

Brahmastra new promo released, shows intense fight
Ayan Mukerji and his magnum opus Brahmastra is all set to release...
According to industry experts in the movie business, the much anticipated Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might end the current domestic box office slump. The movie, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, will open on September 9 and early ticket sales are promising. However, for a positive opening day, these tendencies must continue to pick up speed.
Additionally, he said that Brahmastra will sell roughly 63% of its tickets on Friday, followed by 25% on Saturday, and 12% on Sunday. On Day 1, additional information like mass circuits and spot bookings will also be very important. The first weekend will depend on what the audience says. Earlier, some Twitter users called for a boycott of the movie, citing a variety of factors, including the industry’s pervasive cancel culture.
Along with Ranbir and Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy play significant parts in Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a brief appearance in it. In a new teaser released in advance of the film’s premiere, Amitabh as Guruji forewarns Ranbir as Shiva of the impending destruction of humanity. In the event that the Brahmastra’s three components ever come together. The antagonist Mouni is seen searching thoroughly for the lost parts.
