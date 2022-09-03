Brahmastra records promising start with advance bookings

According to industry experts in the movie business, the much anticipated Brahmastra might end the current domestic box office slump.

The movie, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, will open on September 9 and early ticket sales are promising.

However, for a positive opening day, these tendencies must continue to pick up speed.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “’BRAHMASTRA’” ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS…Finally, some relief for the industry…Received #Brahmastra *day-wise data* [advance booking} of *a leading multiplex chain*…Observations… Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only}.”

Additionally, he said that Brahmastra will sell roughly 63% of its tickets on Friday, followed by 25% on Saturday, and 12% on Sunday. On Day 1, additional information like mass circuits and spot bookings will also be very important. The first weekend will depend on what the audience says. Earlier, some Twitter users called for a boycott of the movie, citing a variety of factors, including the industry’s pervasive cancel culture.

Along with Ranbir and Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy play significant parts in Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a brief appearance in it. In a new teaser released in advance of the film’s premiere, Amitabh as Guruji forewarns Ranbir as Shiva of the impending destruction of humanity. In the event that the Brahmastra’s three components ever come together. The antagonist Mouni is seen searching thoroughly for the lost parts.

Shiva must defend his girlfriend Isha (Alia Bhatt) from the criminals while also doing his utmost to safeguard the final component of the Brahmastra with his agni astra. To bring peace to Earth, he joins forces with Vanarastra (Shah Rukh) and others. Bollywood’s own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, will begin with Brahmastra. The movie, which will be the first of a trilogy, took alone five years to make.