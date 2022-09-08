Brahmastra team on Astras or the element of nature in an interview

Ayan Mukerji drops BTS video of Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Brahmastra will arrive in theatres in just five days. Ayan Mukerji has...
The eagerly anticipated movie “Brahmastra” is soon to be released. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are waiting for it. The contemporary mythic drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is scheduled to debut in theatres on September 9. The trio was asked what one natural energy or Astra they connect with during the press conference for the movie.
Alia then went on to add, “I want to take Love Astra, because love is the greatest thing in the world”. Ayan had a rather intellectual response to the same. He shared, “When it comes to star signs, I am a Leo, Alia is Pisces and Ranbir is Libra. There is an element attached to it. Ranbir is air, I am fire and Alia is water”.
Alia agreed to the same and shared, “Throughout the film, when delays were happening, Ayan used to be like guys I need earth, we need that element”.
