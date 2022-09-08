Brahmastra team on Astras or the element of nature in an interview

The contemporary mythic drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is scheduled to debut in theatres on September 9.

The eagerly anticipated movie “Brahmastra” is soon to be released. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are waiting for it. The contemporary mythic drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is scheduled to debut in theatres on September 9. The trio was asked what one natural energy or Astra they connect with during the press conference for the movie.

Ranbir, who was quite impressed with the question. He responded by saying, “Brahmastra is just the beginning. Ayan has so many tricks up his sleeves about what is going to come in the future. I really loved one astra, which is not in the film, that is Mr India ka Astra -the invisibility Astra. Since I am an introvert and I like to be invisible. I really hope Ayan brings that Astra into one of his future films.”

Alia then went on to add, “I want to take Love Astra, because love is the greatest thing in the world”. Ayan had a rather intellectual response to the same. He shared, “When it comes to star signs, I am a Leo, Alia is Pisces and Ranbir is Libra. There is an element attached to it. Ranbir is air, I am fire and Alia is water”.

Alia agreed to the same and shared, “Throughout the film, when delays were happening, Ayan used to be like guys I need earth, we need that element”.

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra also features these actors in significant parts. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone both had cameo roles in the movie.