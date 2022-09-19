Brie Larson is all set to debut in the Fast & Furious franchise

Brie Larson’s character’s name has been revealed.

The actor posted a photo on Twitter of her character’s identity. Fast X will be released in 2023.

It will be Larson’s debut in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Advertisement

Brie Larson is scheduled to make her debut in the Fast and Furious franchise. While her part remains shrouded in mystery, her character’s name has been disclosed. Its Tess

While on the set for Fast X, Larson posted a couple of photos on Twitter where the actor can be seen excitedly pointing at a sign with her much-awaited character name. In the second photo, she showed off a pair of black high heels pushed up on a chair emblazoned with the name ‘Tess.’ For good measure, she tagged the photo “Name reveal” just in case there was any doubt.

Advertisement

According to The Collider, the film’s cast has been teasing fans about what to expect from Larson’s character. However, details have largely been kept tightly under the hood. The series’ lead actor Vin Diesel appeared to suggest Tess would not be joining the Dominic Toretto family any time soon. In an Instagram post shared in April, Diesel said: “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10.” He went on to add that her role will “add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

Larson’s role might be a friend or a foe, but we won’t know until the film is out. Fast X will be released in theatres on May 19, 2023.

Also Read