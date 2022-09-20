Britain handled Queen Elizabeth II’s death “tremendously”

Liz Truss is the British PM.

Liz Truss, the British prime minister (PM), recently discussed how the people of Britain are adjusting to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following Her Majesty’s passing on September 8 at Balmoral, Britain’s longest-reigning queen was buried in Windsor on September 19.

Since the Queen passed away, the country has been in mourning for their beloved head of state while getting ready to receive the new King.

“It has been a monumental era and a period of profound loss and sadness in the United Kingdom,” the newly appointed PM commented on the occasion.

Liz said, “I think you have witnessed a wonderful outpouring of love and affection for her late majesty as well as a huge lot of warmth for King Charles III,” when speaking with the reporters in New York on Monday.

She stated, “At the burial, we witnessed such a tremendous outpouring of public sympathy, and I have also seen that from foreign leaders who have come to London in record numbers.”

The way it has been handled is incredible, Lizz continued, “What has been a very difficult moment for our country.”

Making sure we remember this crucial time in the history of our country, in my opinion, it is a crucial component of my responsibility as prime minister.

