British Council partners with Lahore Biennale Foundation for Virtual Museum, marking the 75th anniversary of Pakistan

The British Council and Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) have partnered to launch the Lahore Biennale Foundation Virtual Museum project at the National College of Arts, Lahore on Friday, 2 September.The project is part of the British Council’s Pakistan-UK Season: New Perspectives programme to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

The project invited a diverse group of curators, collaborators and artists across the board to respond and contribute to 75 years of Pakistan’s rich, multifaceted history and culture post-independence. The aim is to facilitate broader socio-cultural changes in public interaction which has led to the need of providing people with a virtual space to reconnect with their cultural heritage.

The project also questions the role of the “traditional forms of museum making” and builds on the global reality of virtual connectivity despite physical borders, making cyberspace an ideal platform for local and global conversations – transcending boundaries by making knowledge production an accessible and open-ended reality. The LBF’s Virtual Museum engages in new forms of museum making, overcomes physical boundaries, and functions as an enduring online resource.

Kate Joyce, Business Director Cultural Engagement, British Council South Asia finds the Virtual Museum an innovative way to use art and heritage in community building in an inclusive and impactful way. “I look forward to many young artists and curators contributing to this space and meaningfully sharing ideas that pave the way for an inclusive and sustainable future. The tragic recent events in Pakistan with the floods underline the importance of working together to tackle global challenges.” He opined.

Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director at the Lahore Biennale Foundation also shared her words and said that the LBF Virtual Museum is a unique form of archiving, knowledge making and exhibition discourse in response to the global socio-cultural changes in museum practice and public perception. She said, “The project represents our shared history and heritage, and hopes to build upon the research as presented by local practitioners. With the current climate crisis in the country, it is now more crucial than ever, to come together, collaborate and help each other.”

The virtual museum is a digital platform for artists, academics and creative practitioners to re-examine shared cultural language and artistic legacy. The launch event was attended by senior members of the arts community as well as representatives from the British Council and the British High Commission.