Edition: English
Edition: English

Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of drug use

  • Britney Spears slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline in a lengthy Instagram post
  • She tool to Instagram to reveal lengthy statement meant to Jayden, but also included Kevin in her rant
  • Britney’s post came after Jayden sat down with Daphne Barak and made broad remarks about his mother 
Britney Spears slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline in a lengthy Instagram post early Friday in response to her son Jayden James’ recent comments regarding her mental state.

Britney took to Instagram to reveal photos of a lengthy statement meant to Jayden, but she also included Kevin in her rant, telling her son that she had ‘helped’ his father despite him not having a job in 15 years.

The Toxic singer said: “I helped your father, who hasn’t had a job in 15 years…I assume it is easier for you guys to not have someone check on you to make sure you are doing your homework.”

 

She added: “I am sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your daily life at 15 to partake in a very cool generation. I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing.”

Britney’s email came after Jayden sat down with Daphne Barak and made broad remarks about his mother and her mental issues, as well as defending her 13-year-long conservatorship.

