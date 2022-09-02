Britney Spears breaks down her son’s accusations over her mental health & sanity.

Britney Spears believes she has failed as a mother
In an Instagram post, the singer addressed her anxieties and even poked...
Britney Spears responds to her son Jayden’s charges about her sanity and mental health finally using social media.
The singer explained everything in an Instagram post that included photos of a written declaration.
“As for my mental health… my dear child realizes you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart!!!” it begins, making fun of Jayden.
In addition, her ex-husband was the target of “guns fired.” “Tell your father to go try and at least trim the yard,” she said.
She did, however, challenge her son before drawing a conclusion, saying, “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully, that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.