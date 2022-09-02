Britney Spears breaks down her son’s accusations over her mental health & sanity.

The singer explained everything in an Instagram post that included photos of a written declaration.

She challenged her son before drawing a conclusion.

Advertisement

Britney Spears responds to her son Jayden’s charges about her sanity and mental health finally using social media.

The singer explained everything in an Instagram post that included photos of a written declaration.

“As for my mental health… my dear child realizes you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart!!!” it begins, making fun of Jayden.

In addition, her ex-husband was the target of “guns fired.” “Tell your father to go try and at least trim the yard,” she said.

She did, however, challenge her son before drawing a conclusion, saying, “If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully, that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”

Also Read Britney Spears believes she has failed as a mother In an Instagram post, the singer addressed her anxieties and even poked...