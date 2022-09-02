Britney Spears breaks silence on moments she was held, hostage.

She expressed her sincere desire to be the best version of herself.

She recalls conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears recalls feeling terribly “helpless” in those situations when nurses would “hold her hostage” for medical procedures.

In a lengthy Instagram message, the singer-songwriter finally ended her protracted silence.

She began by expressing her sincere desire to be the best version of herself.

In particular, she had to “essentially be held hostage in houses under nurses and [crap]”.

“I hope one day my kids will understand my reasoning for playing in the water and exposing myself as any woman would while being restrained and watched by the conservatorship!!!”

She continued, “Finally at 40 without the constraints of what my family did to me,… ” before drawing to a close. Every day for the rest of my life, I will send my son Jayden all the love in the world.

