Spears’ conservatorship trauma may prevent her from performing

Britney Spears looks calm & collected in recent outing amid issues
Despite her ongoing family troubles, Spears seems upbeat in her recent getaway...
Britney Spears stated that her scarred 13 years of conservatorship may prevent her from performing again.
The pop star aired her frustration with the 13-year conservatorship, which included the rights to photos and films, in a message that the Toxic singer uploaded on Instagram.
“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work Bitch … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she captioned.
“I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for a new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”
The 40-year-old singer continued by saying she didn’t enjoy performing on stage with the dancers her team had hired.
“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she penned.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.