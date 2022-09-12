Spears’ conservatorship trauma may prevent her from performing

“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work Bitch … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she captioned.

“I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for a new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Advertisement

The 40-year-old singer continued by saying she didn’t enjoy performing on stage with the dancers her team had hired.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she penned.