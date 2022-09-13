Spears criticised for calling Christina Aguilera’s dancers fat

Britney Spears has drawn criticism for body shaming Christina Aguilera’s dancers.

The singer appeared to criticise her former competitor on Instagram. Her followers were not happy with her for putting others down as they urged her to remove the post.

“Body shaming others is not the move,” one user wrote.

In her most recent social media tirade regarding conservatorship, Britney Spears has drawn criticism for body shaming Christina Aguilera’s dancers.

The Hold Me Closer singer appeared to criticise her former competitor on Instagram, drawing harsh backlash from her followers who urged her to remove the post.

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small…” the pop star wrote in her post.

“I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

The Princess of Pop went on about how conservatorship snatched away her right of freedom over her own life which lasted for 13 long years.

“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing!!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about.”

She attached a picture of quote by Rodney Dangerfield with her caption, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

Fans that usually support the singer on her rants, were not happy with Spears’ note as they bashed her for putting others down as one wrote, “Britney… body shaming is out.”

“Body shaming others is not the move,” one user commented as another added, “No need to put another woman down to feel better about yourself. Focus on your healing.”

“Girl nah delete this & go find a source of self love without dragging down other woman’s bodies. it’s gross to post something like this,” one comment read.

“Yeah, No. Not cool,” one unimpressed user said while another expressed his disappointment, “This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney.”

“Offensive in so many ways,” one user wrote as another penned, “Wow. This is really offensive. People need to stop applauding everything she says. This is mean spirited.”

