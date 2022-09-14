Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Britney Spears declares that she is not willing to see her sons

Britney Spears declares that she is not willing to see her sons

Articles
Advertisement
Britney Spears declares that she is not willing to see her sons

Britney Spears declares that she is not willing to see her sons

Advertisement
  • The singer of the popular song “Toxic” apologised to her boys Preston and Jayden on Instagram.
  • Preston expressed his resentment at her earlier in the month for her social media behaviour.
  • Jayden criticised her frequent social media posting.
Advertisement

Britney Spears is making a statement, in spite of her family conflicts.

The singer of the popular song “Toxic” apologised to her boys Preston and Jayden on Instagram over the weekend after Preston expressed his resentment at her earlier in the month for her social media behaviour.

In a recent interview with DailyMail and ITV only, Jayden, 16, criticised her frequent social media posting, saying, ‘it’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention.’

The 40-year-old singer expressed her “anger” over the remarks in a post that she later removed and declared that she would “not be willing to visit” her sons until she feels “valued.”

The Oh No! The I Did It Again singer admitted that, in retrospect, she should have valued herself “much more” but was “desperate” to see Jayden and Preston, both 16 years old.

She said that she had been told they had “blocked” her, saying, ‘All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I’m sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way,’

Advertisement

“Jayden and Preston, I adore you,” she concluded. I feel so lucky to even be able to call you mine. And I merely want you to be aware.

Also Read

Britney Spears overcome by emotions amid family conflict, video
Britney Spears overcome by emotions amid family conflict, video

Britney Spears shared a photo of her sons Sean Preston and Jayden...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story