Britney Spears declares that she is not willing to see her sons

Britney Spears is making a statement, in spite of her family conflicts.

The singer of the popular song “Toxic” apologised to her boys Preston and Jayden on Instagram over the weekend after Preston expressed his resentment at her earlier in the month for her social media behaviour.

In a recent interview with DailyMail and ITV only, Jayden, 16, criticised her frequent social media posting, saying, ‘it’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention.’

The 40-year-old singer expressed her “anger” over the remarks in a post that she later removed and declared that she would “not be willing to visit” her sons until she feels “valued.”

The Oh No! The I Did It Again singer admitted that, in retrospect, she should have valued herself “much more” but was “desperate” to see Jayden and Preston, both 16 years old.

She said that she had been told they had “blocked” her, saying, ‘All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I’m sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way,’

“Jayden and Preston, I adore you,” she concluded. I feel so lucky to even be able to call you mine. And I merely want you to be aware.

