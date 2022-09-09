Spears doesn’t think her relationship with sons can be restored

Britney Spears doesn’t think she can mend her troubled relationship with her sons.

Jayden Federline suggested in an interview that she should seek mental health treatment.

The singer “will always love her boys,” but doesn’t believe she can fix things

Britney Spears claims to “love” her sons, the pop singer doesn’t think she can mend their relationship.

According to Jayden James Federline, the singer’s second child, the poor connection with his mother might be patched up if she seeks mental health treatment.

The mother-of-two disagrees with her son, who was speaking on behalf of Sean Preston Federline, Spears’ firstborn son, as well as himself and his older brother.

Despite “living her life the way she wants” the Princess of Pop “is equally committed to her sons,” but has doubts about what can actually mend her bond with her boys, a source told Hollywood Life.

Jayden also alluded in his tell-all interview that he feels his mother posts nude images to “get attention,” and added that he “hoped” that she would “stop.”

“Although Jayden has suggested that things would improve in their relationship if Britney stopped posting sexy photos, she doesn’t believe that would truly repair things at this point,” the insider added.

“She’s been under a conservatorship for so many years and this is the first time in her life that she has her own voice and can make her own choices.

“Her autonomy and independence mean the world to her, but her boys mean even more. If she truly believed stopping posting photos would change things, she would in a heartbeat.

“She’s not sure what the solution is but no matter what, Britney will always love her boys,” the source shared. “She knows they may not fully understand some of the choices she makes, but she’s okay with that.”

“She intends to continue living her life the way she wants but is equally committed to her sons,” the insider concluded.

