Britney Spears nervousness prior to recording song disturbed Elton John

Elton John worked with Britney Spears on a remix of his song.

John said he knew she could sing.

She was extremely hesitant at first, because she was nervous.

Advertisement

Elton John talked about his recent collaboration with Britney Spears, Hold Me Closer, and how he was worried about her before they started recording the song.

The renowned performer admitted to knowing the Toxic singer could sing but was “worried” she would be “nervous” to record the first tune after years, according to an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

The singer, he said, “went in the studio in Los Angeles. I think she was extremely hesitant at first, because I think she was nervous.” I was in England when she entered the recording studio with my buddy and producer Andrew Watt.

The composer of the popular song “Rocket Man” claimed that Spears was able to get back into the swing of things “such well and so simply,” adding, “And I’m sure a lot of people thought, ‘Well can she still sing?’ Well, I was already aware of her singing ability.

“If you go back and watch the old video, she was the biggest artist in the world, and she was able to sing, dance, and perform in every way. So I wasn’t worried about it. I was concerned that she would be anxious because she hadn’t done it in a while, but she breezed through it,” he said.

And I’m extremely pleased for Britney, not least of all because having her on this record is such a blast, but also because this is a woman who has gone through hell and needs a lot of love in her life, which she is receiving.

Advertisement

And it couldn’t go to a better cause than her at the moment, John concluded.

Spears makes her musical comeback with the recently released song, a remix of Elton John’s classic Tiny Dancer from 1971. Her conservatorship was ended in 2021.

Also Read Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of drug use Britney Spears slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline in a lengthy Instagram...