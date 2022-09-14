Britney Spears overcome by emotions amid family conflict, video

Britney Spears shared a photo of her sons Sean Preston and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Sean Preston is set to turn 17 on Wednesday, while Jayden turned 16 on Monday.

The singer also posted a birthday message and a heartfelt dancing video.

Britney Spears , who has been very vocal and open about her own battles including conservatorship and family issues was overwhelmed by feelings after she shared photos of her children, Sean Preston and Jayden, close by a birthday message and a genuine moving video.

In the midst of their family show, the Toxic hit-creator on Tuesday posted a picture in which she was presented between both of her children (with ex Kevin Federline, 44), who commend their birthday celebrations this week.

She inscribed the post: ‘Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!’

Her children recently said they would have rather not showed up on her web-based entertainment, yet they have since done broadcast interviews about their mom, so that standard might have changed.

Britney shared numerous posts that day and in another, she should have been visible crying in a dance video, which she depicted to be a therapeutic cycle.

The Lucky vocalist has as of late been public about her strain with her kids after Jayden told DailyMail and ITV solely that he was awkward with her incessant online entertainment posts.

”It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention,’ he said.

Spears said in a post throughout the end of the week (that she later erased) that she was ‘angry’ about the remarks, and was ‘not willing to see’ her children until she feels ‘valued.’

She expressed that while she ‘was desperate’ she ought to have esteemed herself ‘way more’ looking back.

All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I’m sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way,’ she said, adding that she was informed they had ‘hindered’ her. ‘Jayden and Preston, I adore you … I’m so blessed to even call you mine. And I just want you to know.’

