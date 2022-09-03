Britney Spears says she’s “not sorry” for posting nude photos.

This comes after her son Jayden said she does it for “attention”.

She also gushes about how talented her sons are.

Britney Spears releases yet another naked video while pledging to keep sharing graphic online photographs in response to her son’s accusations that she does it for “attention.”

Britney stated she’s “not apologetic” for her nude photos in response to Jayden James’ recent interview, in which he discussed his and his brother Sean Preston’s relationship with their mother.

The singer of the famous song “Toxic” released a video on Instagram in which she changed from a green top and jean shorts to just underwear while concealing herself with a hat and her long hair.

The pop queen began her comment by talking about her most recent song, Hold Me Closer, which she wrote with Elton John. She then gushed about how wonderful her sons are.

“My son might compete favourably with him!”

…. I have a tonne of video of him playing. Yes, my kids are absolute geniuses! It’s a little scary. He no longer sees me, she wrote.

“I shared something of him, but he became incredibly furious, so I’ve been unable to post my wonderful family,” she said. In any case, I’m really sorry for the kids. I still use social media.

I’m sorry if you think I do it to attract attention. I’m sorry you feel the way you do. however, guess what? I have news for you. We are all considered children of God, including me… thus NOPE I have no regrets. I now know how to say “SO!” Britney threw in.

The singer’s son Jayden previously told the Daily Mail that he thinks his mother posts nude images to attract fans’ “attention.”

“Almost like she needs to post something to attract attention. In fact, this may never end because it has been going on for so long, he remarked.

Jayden continued, “But I’m praying for me that she would stop.

