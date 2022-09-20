Britney Spears raises temperature with her looks in hot pink dress

Advertisement
  • The Hold Me Closer hit-maker has been enjoying a sun-soaked vacation to Maui Hawaii.
  • Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn shared a poignant quote about cognitive dissonance.

Pop Princess In spite of ongoing family strife, Britney Spears astounded admirers with her stunning appearance as she wore a bright pink cut-out dress.

The Hold Me Closer singer and her husband Sam Asghari have been on a sun-drenched vacation to Maui, Hawaii.

The 40-year-old singer, who was dressed in a fuchsia dress for an evening outing, shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday showing off her amazing body in a stunning gown.

Britney posed on a balcony with a gorgeous nighttime view in the background while wearing an updo on her blonde hair.

It comes after Jamie Lynn, Britney’s younger sister, posted a moving comment on cognitive dissonance on Instagram on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old actress, who has been at odds with her pop star sister for some time, shared a quotation from Frantz Fanon on her Stories about individuals who refuse to accept data that contradicts their “core beliefs.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

Britney, Jamie Lynn’s older sister, has a contentious connection with her and has accused her of telling “crazy lies” in a recent memoir.

Following months of complaining about her family, Britney recently called Jamie out for allegedly seeing their father while Covid was on lockdown and for constructing a home in Louisiana.

The pop icon uploaded a now-deleted photo of her sister and their father Jamie, 70, as evidence that she had violated Covid-19 lockdowns, even though it appears that the photo was taken in 2019.

Britney Spears hopes to settle her legal fight with her father
Britney Spears hopes to settle her legal fight with her father

TMZ reports that Britney Spears' legal team is trying to resolve her...

