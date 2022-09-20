Britney Spears raises temperature with her looks in hot pink dress

Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn shared a poignant quote about cognitive dissonance.

Pop Princess In spite of ongoing family strife, Britney Spears astounded admirers with her stunning appearance as she wore a bright pink cut-out dress.

The Hold Me Closer singer and her husband Sam Asghari have been on a sun-drenched vacation to Maui, Hawaii.

The 40-year-old singer, who was dressed in a fuchsia dress for an evening outing, shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday showing off her amazing body in a stunning gown.

Britney posed on a balcony with a gorgeous nighttime view in the background while wearing an updo on her blonde hair.

It comes after Jamie Lynn, Britney’s younger sister, posted a moving comment on cognitive dissonance on Instagram on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old actress, who has been at odds with her pop star sister for some time, shared a quotation from Frantz Fanon on her Stories about individuals who refuse to accept data that contradicts their “core beliefs.”

Britney, Jamie Lynn’s older sister, has a contentious connection with her and has accused her of telling “crazy lies” in a recent memoir.

Following months of complaining about her family, Britney recently called Jamie out for allegedly seeing their father while Covid was on lockdown and for constructing a home in Louisiana.

The pop icon uploaded a now-deleted photo of her sister and their father Jamie, 70, as evidence that she had violated Covid-19 lockdowns, even though it appears that the photo was taken in 2019.