Britney Spears says she won’t return to Hollywood in a new post

Britney Spears vented her anger on her Instagram account.

She accused the entertainment industry of depriving her of her human rights.

Spears said she would rather sit at home than go back to Hollywood.

Britney Spears declares in a scathing new social media statement that she will not go back to Hollywood.

The 40-year-old pop artist vented her anger on her Instagram on Monday, accusing the entertainment sector of depriving her of her fundamental human rights.

After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted… it’s ruined for me… but that wasn’t the worst part… the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months… Jesus f***ing Christ…” she wrote.

“I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week… no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months…no door for privacy… and watched me change naked and shower…” Spears continued.

Britney later added that she would rather sit at home all day than go back to the toxicity of Hollywood.

“Pssss… you say do what you want to do now,” she explained. “Really 14 years later after being humiliated… it’s WAY too late for that… again I’d rather stay home and s*** in my f***ing pool than join the entertainment business.”

“They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing,” she added.

