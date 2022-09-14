Britney Spears sends birthday wishes to Sons amid Estrangement

Britney Spears is an American singer.

Britney sends a happy birthday message to her sons Amid Estrangement.

Sean Preston and Jayden James celebrate their 17th birthday this week.

Britney Spears is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. Often referred to as the “Princess of Pop”, she is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s.

Britney sent birthday wishes to Sean Preston and Jayden James on Tuesday. The 40-year-old singer posted two images of her teenage boys, who have separate birthdays, on Instagram. Preston turned 17 on Wednesday, while Jayden turned 16 on Monday.

Spears wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden !!! Love you both so much !! These photos are from last year.”

