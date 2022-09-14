Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Britney Spears sends birthday wishes to Sons amid Estrangement

Britney Spears sends birthday wishes to Sons amid Estrangement

Articles
Advertisement
Britney Spears sends birthday wishes to Sons amid Estrangement

Britney Spears sends Birthday wishes to sons amid Estrangement

Advertisement
  • Britney Spears is an American singer.
  • Britney sends a happy birthday message to her sons Amid Estrangement.
  • Sean Preston and Jayden James celebrate their 17th birthday this week.
Advertisement

Britney Spears is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. Often referred to as the “Princess of Pop”, she is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s.

Britney sent birthday wishes to Sean Preston and Jayden James on Tuesday. The 40-year-old singer posted two images of her teenage boys, who have separate birthdays, on Instagram. Preston turned 17 on Wednesday, while Jayden turned 16 on Monday.

Spears wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden !!! Love you both so much  !! These photos are from last year.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

Advertisement

Also Read

Britney Spears criticised for calling Christina Aguilera’s dancers fat
Britney Spears criticised for calling Christina Aguilera’s dancers fat

Britney Spears has drawn criticism for body shaming Christina Aguilera's dancers. The...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story