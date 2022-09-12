Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn posts pictures of her daughter

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears had some fun-filled moments with her daughter.

Jamie took to instagram and shared 14-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge’s pictures.

In all a light blue mini dress and high heels as she went to her high school homecoming.

To take note of, the high schooler has made a supernatural recuperation after she stood out as truly newsworthy in 2017 for an ATV mishap that nearly killed her.

Mother Jamie Lynn was the pleased parent throughout the end of the week when she shared the new homecoming photographs.

‘When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya load up the toddler, drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend,’ composed Jamie Lynn in her subtitle.

‘Nothing else I’d rather do & Nowhere else I’d rather be.’

Jamie Lynn’s mom Lynne Lances was likewise seen yet there was no indication of her sister Britney who she has been fighting as of late.

In May Jamie Lynn likewise communicated pride over her girl’s school accomplishments.

The entertainer previous shared a merry go round of photographs from Aldridge’s school occasion and spouted over her in the subtitle.

The star said she was ‘so proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student.’

