Britney Spears thanks her supporters for the success of “Hold Me Closer”

Britney Spears thanked her fans on Instagram for making her song Hold Me Closer a smash hit.

The singer’s duet with Sir Elton John is her first single since being freed from her controversial conservatorship last year.

She also revealed that the Rocket Man singer received gifts from her to celebrate their collaboration.

The much-anticipated duet Hold Me Closer, performed by pop icon Britney Spears and legendary performer Sir Elton John, was released last month.

The 40-year-old Gimme More singer took to Instagram on Friday to thank her fans for helping to make her song a smashing success on the charts.

Thanks to my followers, my song has been the number one spot for a week! Along with a piece of fan art, Spears said in the description, giving credit to the account @monalisaney81.

A flashback photo of the Cold Heart singer, 75, sporting a Dodgers uniform was combined with a photo of Spears sporting a Dodgers-inspired baseball uniform that read “Elton,” her team.

Since she was released from her contentious conservatorship last year, Hold Me Closer has been her first single in six years.

The Rocket Man singer shared gifts he received from Spears to commemorate their cooperation before the Toxic singer posted an emotional message of thanks.

The singer of “Criminal” surprised Sir Elton with a rocket-shaped salt and pepper shaker set in honour of his timeless song “1972,” which served as the inspiration for the title of his biopic.