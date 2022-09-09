Britney Spears ‘upset’ with Jayden over the tell-all interview, but is relieved Sean didn’t speak

Britney Spears is said to be mad at her second born son Jayden for his explosive tell-all interview.

Source told Hollywood Life that the pop star hopes her kids’ relationship with them is repaired.

Britney is relieved eldest son Sean chose not to sit for the interview.

Britney Spears was stunned when her son Jayden publicly discussed their rocky relationship in a tell-all interview, but the pop queen is happy that her eldest son Sean declined to participate. According to an insider, despite understanding that her tie with her boys cannot be healed, the pop star hopes her children’s relationship with them can be repaired.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker is believed to be furious at her second child for his bombshell tell-all interview, but the source says it won’t last long.

“Britney is upset with Jayden, but he knows she can’t be upset with him forever.” “She adores her sons, and she understands that his decision to speak out was not his,” a source added.

According to the insider, she does not “blame” her 15-year-old son and has no “harsh thoughts toward either of them.”

The singer, on the other hand, “is grateful that Sean did not come out as well, but she knows that Sean is more restrained to begin with.”

“She truly simply wants to move on from this and wants nothing more than to mend the damaged link,” the insider added, adding that the situation is “absolutely fixable.”

Britney is aware that when her children are old enough, “they will be able to see this,” a source told the tabloid.

For the uninitiated, Jayden recently spoke with the Daily Mail and justified his grandfather Jamie Spears’ role in the singer’s conservatorship, claiming, “He was simply trying to be a father.”

“It’s almost like she has to put something on Instagram to garner some attention,” the teen stated of Britney’s nude Instagram photos.

“This has been going on for years and years and years, and there’s a good chance it won’t stop,” he added.

He went on to say that his and his brother’s connection with their mother “may be repaired,” but it would take a lot of time and effort.

“I just want her to get well mentally, and when she does, I want to see her again.”

