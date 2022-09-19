Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz attend Amsterdam’s after-party

Advertisement
  • Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz attended the David O Russell’s Amsterdam after-party.
  • Parents David and Victoria Beckham were in New York for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • The newlyweds were joined by TikTok stars Addison Rae and her partner Omer Fedi.
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz attended the David O. Russell’s Amsterdam after-party while parents David and Victoria Beckham attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The newlyweds and TikTok stars Addison Rae and her partner Omer Fedi were photographed together at the exclusive club Zero Bond in Manhattan.

The rich heiress looked stunning in a black skirt, teal shirt, and stunning black towering shoes.

The aspiring chef, though, looked smart as he wore a navy suit and a white button-up shirt to the event.

Brooklyn, Nicola enjoy after-party while Victoria, David Beckham mourn Queen

The former renowned footballer and his wife, a fashion designer, paid poignant respect to the late king while they were miles away from the in love couple.

Victoria revealed that one of her happiest life events was meeting “Her Majesty the Queen” in a heartfelt letter she wrote for the British queen with the longest reign.

She will always be the “ultimate icon in every manner, the embodiment of elegance,” according to a statement she made on Instagram.

But David, who had spent 13 hours in line at Westminster Hall to “honour the great life of our Queen,” paid his respects to the Queen’s coffin.

He even broke down in tears as he bowed his head to the late Queen on Friday when he finally had the chance to view the monarch laying in-state.

