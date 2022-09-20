Brooklyn Beckham pens a heartfelt tribute for late Queen

Brooklyn Beckham shared heartbreaking photos of the late monarch on Instagram.

He urged people to carry on her legacy in all aspects of their lives.

“We will be forever grateful” for what she did for us, he said. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth.

Brooklyn Beckham said people should appreciate “everything she did for us” after Queen Elizabeth’s state burial.

The wannabe chef shared heartbreaking photos of the late monarch on Instagram.

Beckham wrote, “There are no words to describe my sadness at Her Majesty’s passing.”

“Collectively, as a nation, we can only hope to show the world what she has shown us with her leadership and grace.

“It is our duty as the people of Great Britain to carry on her legacy within each of us, in all of our actions and how we live our lives.

“Amidst the sadness, we have to remember that this is also a time to celebrate all that she did for us. We will be forever grateful. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth,” he added.

The moving tribute was later shared by his wife Nicola Peltz on her stories.

