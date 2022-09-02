BTS concert in Busan is relocated due to fans concerns 

The site for BTS concert in Busan has been changed.

The concert will now take place at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

The concert for the Busan 2030 World Expo is planned for October 15, 2022.

According to a statement from BIGHIT music, the free BTS event in Busan will no longer take place at the previous location.

The site for BTS’ “Yet To Come” in BUSAN, a concert for the Busan World Expo 2030, has been altered from the originally stated Ilgwang special stage to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, according to a statement issued by BTS’ management business BIG HIT MUSIC on September 2, 2022.

According to sources, the decision to relocate the location was made in response to fans’ complaints about higher accommodation rates and constrained venue space, as well as safety and logistical issues.

According to the agency, “the company has decided to relocate the performance location in order to emphasise the safety and comfort of spectators and provide a smooth and transparent concert environment, while also maintaining the purpose of this concert.”

According to the agency, the BTS concert will continue to be free for attendees, and “all connected initiatives focused toward supporting the ‘World Expo’ proposal will resume as planned.”

Audiences will have the opportunity to participate in the international concert through live streaming, which will take place in the surface parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.

[공지] 2030 부산세계박람회 유치 기원 콘서트 BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN 공연 장소 변경 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/9WzJIFPVSA — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 2, 2022

