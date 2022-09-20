BTS’ J-Hope surprises ARMY with the new collaboration

Advertisement
J-Hope of BTS shares why he enjoys playing FIFA

  • The second teaser for BTS and Crush’s joint music video Rush Hour has been released.
  • Crush published a little clip of the new song, which includes J-Hope from BTS.
  • This would be Crush’s post-military comeback following his time in the military.
J-Hope of BTS shocks the audience with a brand-new trailer for their joint music video Rush Hour with Crush.

The second teaser for BTS J-Hope and Crush’s joint music video Rush Hour has been released.

Crush published a little clip of the new song, which includes J-Hope from BTS, on their Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Crush (@crush9244)

, J-Hope of BTS and Crush will debut his song Rush Hour.

Crush already unveiled his collaboration with BTS J-Hope and his new song Rush Hour, which was released earlier this month.

South Korean hip-hop artist and producer Crush is well-known. Shin Hyo-seob is his true name. This would be Crush’s post-military comeback.

