BTS RM contributes funds to preserve Korean art

BTS RM has made a sizeable donation to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.

RM secretly gave 100 million won (about $71,800) on September 15.

The LACMA will preserve traditional Korean attire worn by exclusively royal women.

Advertisement

BTS RM has made a sizeable donation to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and utilizing Korean cultural treasures abroad.

According to a Soompi story, RM secretly gave the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation 100 million won (about $71,800) on September 15.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will preserve traditional Korean attire worn by exclusively royal women throughout the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasties for ceremonial occasions, according to the foundation (LACMA).

The additional 100 million won that RM gave will go toward publishing a compendium of Korean artwork.

The BTS leader is well known for being an art enthusiast and travelling to galleries and museums throughout the globe.

A piece of sculpture from RM’s collection, “Horse” by Kwon Jin Gyu, was also given to the Seoul Museum of Art, and RM also wrote an English and Korean exhibition commentary for the show ‘The Space Between: Modern Korean Art Exhibition.’

Advertisement

RM makes popular the places he visits through his vlogs and Instagram posts about his art-related travels, which increases his impact within the Korean art scene.

Also Read BTS RM and BIGBANG Taeyang’s unexpected crossover shocks fans RM uploaded a black-and-white photograph to his Instagram Story. He tagged Taeyang...