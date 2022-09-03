BTS RM’s new hairstyle causes Twitter to go crazy

Advertisement
  • BTS RM has melted ARMYs hearts with his airport look.
  • The 29-year-old icon opted for a bright yellow BODE daisy rickrack-appliqué cotton shirt.
  • He paired the shirt with cuffed jeans, completed the look with Tom Sachs NikeCraft general purpose shoe.
BTS RM’s airport appearance has won over the ARMY.

On September 3, immediately following the live stream on Dispatch’s official YouTube page, RM was spotted at Gimpo Airport.

 

The 29-year-old legend chose a vivid yellow BODE daisy rickrack-appliqué cotton shirt, cuffed trousers, and a Tom Sachs NikeCraft all-purpose shoe to complete the look.

Along with his airport style and the way he interacted with fans there, ARMYs paid close attention to his hair.

I can’t breathe his hair, wrote a user on the internet.

The idol also made a heart gesture for supporters to convey their affection as he was about to leave.

For those who are unaware, RM and ENHYPEN travelled to Japan for the idol survival programme known as &AUDITION – The Howling – FINAL ROUND, where the firm planned to introduce their next boy group.

