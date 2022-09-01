Advertisement
BTS’s Jungkook top solo and feature songs from past year

  • Jungkook is BTS’s youngest vocalist.
  • He has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Begin’ in 2016, ‘Euphoria’ in 2018, and ‘My Time’ in 2020.
  • In 2022, he appeared on Charlie Puth’s single ‘Left and Right,’ which peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.
South Korean singer-songwriter Jungkook. He’s BTS’s youngest vocalist. Jungkook has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Begin’ in 2016, ‘Euphoria’ in 2018, and ‘My Time’ in 2020. He sung the webtoon ‘7Fates: Chakho’s’ ‘Stay Alive’ soundtrack. In 2022, BTS’s Jungkook appeared on Charlie Puth’s single ‘Left and Right,’ which peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Stay Alive 

‘Stay Alive’ is a slow-tempo pop ballad. Produced by Suga, the track’s composition mixes gentle guitar pluckings with a smooth string section for the start, followed by softly muted percussive sounds as the song’s momentum rises, leading into a little more explosive but still subdued chorus. The song helps tell a dramatic story’s emotions. Jungkook’s voice and the strings are lovely!

Left and Right 

‘Left and Right’ is a lively, uplifting pop song about being overwhelmed by a prior love. The emotional words are set to an uplifting pop music with 808 bass and a cheerful tone. Fans appreciate Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s colourful, charismatic, and entertaining music video.

My You

Written during ‘2022 FESTA,’ ‘My You’ is a song from him to ARMYs. With a soft instrumental and ‘honey-like’ vocals, he praises ARMYs for their support. The lyrics are heartfelt. The first verse and chorus are in English, but the second verse is in Korean. He said in his vlog that he wanted to please worldwide and Korean fans, which he succeeded excellently.

