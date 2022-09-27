Bushra Ansari lands in hot water for anti-aging treatment

Bushra Ansari is regarded as a senior Pakistani actress who made a significant contribution to the field.

Bushra Ansari is a renowned Pakistani actress, who has been in the news for a variety of reasons, but this time the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star made headlines by drawing criticism online for getting anti-aging treatment, which directly and implicitly fueled the trend of celebrities getting surgery to stay young and relevant in tabloids.

Ansari was reportedly seen receiving the popular anti-aging procedure at Shaista Lodhi’s beauty clinic, according to media reports. Lodhi posted the video on Instagram along with a list of advantages.

Ansari came under fire from internet users as soon as the video was posted on social media for encouraging young people to undergo procedures that might have a negative impact on their perception of physical attractiveness.

Internet users also jumped in to advise Ansari to celebrate her age rather than get plastic surgery to tighten her skin and tinker with procedures that can cause long-term harm.

Ansari is regarded as a senior Pakistani actress who made a significant contribution to the field on the professional level. The Pride of Performance trophy belongs to Ansari. In Mrs. Chaudhry Ka Tarka, Zebaish, Pardes, Deewar-e-Shab, and Naulakha, Ansari was most recently spotted.

