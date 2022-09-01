Bushra Ansari is a phenomenal comedian, actor, and singer from Pakistan.

Bushra Ansari is a phenomenal comedian, actor, and singer from Pakistan who has had a long career in the business. Since she was little, she has been singing and acting, and she is well-known. Bushra is renowned for being vivacious and amiable, and she gets along well with the stars of show business. She is now working on a drama serial with Yumna Zaidi and Affan Waheed.

She spoke candidly about her encounter with well-known Indian actor and filmmaker Shashi Kapoor during a recent appearance on the Show Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt. She was shown an old photo of herself with Sashi Kapoor during the performance; upon seeing the photo, she remembered the actor and began singing a song from one of his movies.

The Zebaish actress also said, “Sashi Kapoor and I met on Syed Ghazanfar Ali’s place when he came to Pakistan for feature film Jinnah, he requested me to sing Noor Jahan’s Punjabi song Changa banana hay Sanu Khadona, he used to speak Punjabi, I sang the song for him on his request, then he urged me to sing a few more lines, then, I sang a few more lines which he lived and said she sings well”.

For the one who doesn’t know, Shashi Kapoor was an Indian actor and film producer who is best known for his work in Hindi films. He has won a number of awards, including four National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. He has also been in a number of international English-language movies, especially those made by Merchant Ivory.

