Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Bushra Ansari recalls when she met Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor

Bushra Ansari recalls when she met Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor

Articles
Advertisement
Bushra Ansari recalls when she met Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor

Bushra Ansari recalls when she met Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor

Advertisement
  • Bushra Ansari is a phenomenal comedian, actor, and singer from Pakistan.
  • She spoke candidly about her encounter with Indian actor Shashi Kapoor.
  • Zebaish actress is working on a drama serial with Yumna Zaidi and Affan Waheed.
Advertisement

Bushra Ansari is a phenomenal comedian, actor, and singer from Pakistan who has had a long career in the business. Since she was little, she has been singing and acting, and she is well-known. Bushra is renowned for being vivacious and amiable, and she gets along well with the stars of show business. She is now working on a drama serial with Yumna Zaidi and Affan Waheed.

She spoke candidly about her encounter with well-known Indian actor and filmmaker Shashi Kapoor during a recent appearance on the Show Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt. She was shown an old photo of herself with Sashi Kapoor during the performance; upon seeing the photo, she remembered the actor and began singing a song from one of his movies.

The Zebaish actress also said, “Sashi Kapoor and I met on Syed Ghazanfar Ali’s place when he came to Pakistan for feature film Jinnah, he requested me to sing Noor Jahan’s Punjabi song Changa banana hay Sanu Khadona, he used to speak Punjabi, I sang the song for him on his request, then he urged me to sing a few more lines, then, I sang a few more lines which he lived and said she sings well”.

For the one who doesn’t know, Shashi Kapoor was an Indian actor and film producer who is best known for his work in Hindi films. He has won a number of awards, including four National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. He has also been in a number of international English-language movies, especially those made by Merchant Ivory.

Also Read

Bushra Ansari recalls old good days with Jawed Sheikh, pcitrue
Bushra Ansari recalls old good days with Jawed Sheikh, pcitrue

A favourite on-screen couple with endearing, relationship-goals-worthy chemistry has always existed. They...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story