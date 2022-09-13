Bushra Iqbal expresses concern with Sindh high court decision

Dr Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of popular TV anchor and MNA National Assembly Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain,

Bushra showed her worry about it on several times.

She also followed Dania’s case and filed a petition against the High Court’s prior order to undertake an autopsy on the deceased corpse of the presenter, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Today, she expressed her content with the latest Sindh High Court’s decision on yet another petition filed by Dania, today, in the decision, the court refuted the petition of exhumation of the dead body of deceased anchor. Bushra Iqbal Wrote, “Alhumdulillah ya Rabb, the appeal of exhumation of marhoom Aamir Liaquat is dismissed by the Sindh High Court. Allah Haq ke sath hota hai – Allah always stands with the truth, Thanks to Allah.” She shared Aamir Liaquat’s pictures with his kids. Have a look at what she posted.

Fans praised her sent prayers for Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. They said that it is still unbelievable that he has gone. Fans prayed for his forgiveness and praised Bushra for her strength

